Bolton stabbings: Man charged with murder after street attack

Tyrone Williamson died after being stabbed on Battenburg Road

A man has been charged with murdering a man in a knife attack in a street.

Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after the stabbing in Battenberg Road, Bolton, on 11 December.

Two hours later a 41-year-old man was attacked on nearby Lincoln Road taken to hospital with serious injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

Anthony George, 41, of no fixed address, has been charged with Mr Williamson's murder. He is due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Four men aged 21, 27, 28 and 29, have also been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Lincoln Road incident.

They are due to appear before Manchester Crown Court on 19 January.

Anyone with information about the attacks is urged to contact police.

