First Manchester bus drivers to strike over pay and conditions
A strike by Manchester bus drivers will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.
Unite said about 300 of its members employed by First Manchester will walk out on 10 and 11 January.
The union said a key sticking point was the company's refusal to backdate any pay rise to August.
Ian Humphreys, managing director of First Manchester, said the the firm was "extremely disappointed" and apologised to customers.
He said: "I would like to apologise sincerely to all our customers for the disruption and inconvenience this will cause.
"We have been holding extensive talks with union representatives over the last few days and made every attempt to avoid industrial action, especially given the short notice this creates for our customers to make alternative travel arrangements.
"We are extremely disappointed that Unite have chosen this course of action at a time when our efforts are focused on protecting jobs and maintaining services for the travelling public."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members have been hailed as heroes for working throughout pandemic but that praise feels decidedly hollow when First Manchester is refusing to make our members a reasonable pay offer."
The company said it was continuing discussions with Unite representatives to try to prevent any further industrial action, which the union said was planned for 18, 20, 24 and 26 January.