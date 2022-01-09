Rochdale hit-and-run: Man in life-threatening condition
A man who was struck in a hit-and-run crash is in a life-threatening condition, police have said.
He was crossing Milnrow Road, Rochdale when he was struck by a brown Skoda that had overtaken a vehicle and crossed onto the opposite side of the carriageway at about 16:40 GMT on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said the driver failed to remain at the scene and the car was found abandoned in Percy Street.
They said no arrests have been made.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
