Barry Bennell: Man who sued Man City 'baffled' by abuse ruling
- Published
A man who sued Manchester City after saying he was abused by paedophile Barry Bennell while he was a scout for the club has said losing the case has left him "baffled".
He was one of eight men who said Bennell abused them when they played for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.
The judge ruled City could not be held "legally responsible" for the abuse.
The claimant said the trial had been "horrendous from start to finish".
He said it was "a sad day for the justice system" which was "wholly inadequate" and felt the victims had "not had a voice, we have not been heard".
'Very vulnerable'
The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, claimed Bennell was a scout for City when they were abused, which the club denied.
Bennell, who is in prison after being convicted of numerous sexual offences against children, denied being linked to City in the 1980s when he gave evidence during the High Court trial.
The claimant, who did not want to be identified, said Bennell being called to give evidence was like a "stab in the back and a twist of the knife" in a process he described as "death by a thousand cuts".
He said he felt in a "very vulnerable state" and had been trying to support other claimants who had "turned up on my doorstep distressed" after watching him on the stand.
"I'm having to try and support them at the same time as trying to look after my own wellbeing, it is very, very difficult," he continued.
The judge said the connection between the abuse and Bennell's relationship with City was "insufficient to give rise to vicarious liability".
"The relationship gave Bennell the opportunity to commit the abuse, but Manchester City had not entrusted the welfare of the claimants to Bennell," he said.
The man said he felt "complete and utter bewilderment" with the ruling.
"Bennell was there, he had the run of the place. He took us to the changing room. On matchdays we got free tickets, we walked through the tunnel," he said.
"For them to turn around and say he wasn't involved at that time is more than a smack in the face."
Solicitor David McClenaghan, who represented the men, said there would be an appeal.
"Despite the judge accepting that there was a connection between Bennell and Man City and that he was scouting for them, coaching their feeder teams and helping to organise trial games for them, the club has escaped liability on a technicality," he said.
The man said his family had been affected by hearing the details and learning the severity of the abuse during the trial, adding: "I can't put into words how difficult it has been to see them struggle with it."
A Manchester City spokeswoman said it was "accepted by all parties that the abuse had taken place".
In a statement after the ruling, the club said: "Manchester City has both personally and publicly apologised without reservation for the unimaginable suffering that each survivor experienced as the result of abuse they suffered."
The club said it had launched a compensation scheme in 2019 "designed as an alternative route to civil action, which can often be lengthy, traumatic and costly" offering payments to victims of "non-recent child abuse".
The spokeswoman confirmed that "scores of survivors via multiple law firms have successfully utilised the scheme" but the victims in the High Court trial had not used the scheme.
The man said his civil case had been running two years before the compensation scheme had been launched and the compensation offered would not have been enough to cover the legal costs.
He said: "It is not about the money, it is about some acceptance, some acknowledgement of what happened to us."