Manchester crash: Girl, 17, dies after car hits railway bridge

A 17-year-old girl has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a railway bridge in Manchester.

The teenager, who was in the front seat, was pronounced dead at hospital following the crash involving a white Mercedes on Mancunian Way at 23:45 GMT on Monday.

The 23-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Another man, 18, who was also a passenger, was in a critical condition.

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

