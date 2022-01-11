Rochdale bus driver makes appeal over height issue sacking
- Published
A woman who lost her job after a bus redesign left her unable to drive safely because of her height has made a second appeal against her dismissal.
Tracey Scholes, who is 5ft (1.52m), said Go North West's changes meant she could no longer "reach the pedals to drive" without a blind spot appearing.
Mrs Scholes, who has been a driver for 34 years, said she was told she had to cut her hours or face dismissal.
The firm said all of its attempts to solve the issue had been "turned down".
More than 25,000 people have signed a petition calling for the 57-year-old from Heywood, Rochdale, to be reinstated and a crowd of supporters gathered outside the Queens Road bus depot in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, where the appeal hearing took place earlier.
'Adjustable'
The widow told BBC North West Tonight the support she had received had been "overwhelming".
"I've never had a problem driving the vehicles in 34 years, but they've moved one of the mirrors on certain vehicles... and it's caused a blind spot for me," she said.
As a result, she said she cannot operate most of the fleet, as if she sat "further back in my seat, I can't then reach the pedals to drive safely".
She said she cannot afford to cut her hours, adding: "All I want is my job back."
Unite the union said Mrs Scholes's appointment as the first woman at the depot "broke the mould for women in the bus industry" and she had subsequently given more than three decades of "unblemished" service.
A Go North West spokesman said the bus redesign was introduced for safety reasons "with the support of Unite" and driving seats and mirrors "on all our vehicles are adjustable to suit each individual's stature".
"We have 13,000 bus drivers UK-wide of varying height, including a number who are 5ft or below, and only one driver has raised a concern," he said.
He said the firm had "worked hard to find a solution... offering alternative vehicles, routes and schedules at a protected rate of pay [but] all our proposals have been turned down".
He added that a ruling on the appeal would be sent to Mrs Scholes "in due course".