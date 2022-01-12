Man who made 'terrifying' 9/11 terror threats on train jailed
A man who made "terrifying" threats of violence on a train carriage while carrying a knife has been jailed.
Mohammed Khan caused "unacceptable panic" on the service, which he boarded in Manchester, during an outburst about 9/11 and the Taliban, police said.
Officers arresting the 50-year-old found a knife in his backpack, prompting the evacuation of a station.
Khan, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 months at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Greater Manchester Police said Khan boarded the train bound for Clitheroe in Lancashire at Manchester Victoria on 9 August 2021.
'Sense of panic'
A concerned passenger then alerted a member of staff to a man "making threats to commit future acts of violence" and "comments about the atrocities of 9/11 and the Taliban".
The staff member called 999 and Khan was arrested at Darwen station, which was evacuated, after he became verbally abusive and aggressive to officers.
Det Ch Insp Kay Dennison, from the region's counter-terrorism unit, described Khan's behaviour as "very worrying".
"This was a terrifying incident for the passengers to be stuck on a moving train with Khan making such concerning threats", she said.
Thanking passengers and train staff "for their quick action", she said Khan had caused "a sense of panic" that was "completely unacceptable."
