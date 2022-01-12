Oldham Athletic owner sent bullets and threatening letters
The owner of Oldham Athletic, who has been the subject of fan protests, says he has been sent threats and bullets through the post.
Abdallah Lemsagam recently said he was willing to sell the League Two side and was speaking to "credible bidders".
He said the handwritten threats were sent to him at the club's ground.
Greater Manchester Police said it was aware of "a report of malicious communications" and an investigation was "in its very early stages".
Mr Lemsagam said the letters, which contained bullets, were sent to the Boundary Park stadium and addressed to him and his brother Mohamed Lemsagam, the Latics' sporting director.
Oldham are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the division and on Tuesday, the owner said he was speaking to bidders for the managerless club.
"I can see that my ownership has caused unrest within the club and the fans," he said in a statement.
"I want the best for the club and I think the best for the club is that it is now passed on to new owners."
Mr Lemsagam, a Moroccan former football agent, purchased the club in January 2018, with the Latics relegated from League One that season.
Fan protests against his ownership have ramped up this season as tensions grew, but in September he said he had not received any offers for the club and "did not want to sell".
Under his tenure there have been accusations of late payment of salaries and threats of player strikes, as well as the prospect of administration, which was eventually avoided.
In December, the Latics banned three fans for three years for "promoting their dislike" of the club.
The ban was rescinded two days later by the club, who have won just six of their 34 games in all competitions this season.
Without a manager since parting company with Keith Curle in November, Oldham also face becoming the first side to have played in the Premier League to be relegated to the National League.
