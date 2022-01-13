Ryder Cup: Bolton planners back revised Hulton Park course scheme
A scheme that hopes to bring one of golf's premier competitions to Bolton has been recommended for approval.
Developers Peel hope the Hulton Park site, which will see a "championship-grade" course laid out next to housing, will underpin a bid for the Ryder Cup.
The plan, which was previously called in over the use of green belt land, has been revised to retain more parkland.
Bolton planners said the development would be "transformational" and create "wide-ranging benefits".
Richard Knight, Peel's director of planning and strategy, said the firm was "delighted to see that Bolton Council's officers see the overwhelming benefits of our planning application".
"We strongly believe that our vision for Hulton Park will create a sporting centre of excellence, not only bringing the Ryder Cup to Bolton, but also developing a new generation of golfers and making the sport more accessible," he said.
"The proposals will allow the public to access the park in a way that has never been possible before, creating new community facilities, public green spaces and new and improved footpaths and cycleways throughout the site."
Bolton Council had approved earlier plans, which included 1,036 houses built on green belt land, despite hundreds of objections, but the decision was called in because of the use of green belt land.
The secretary of state said it could go ahead if the proposed golf course won a bid to host the biennial golf competition, which pits the best American and European golfers against each other, in 2031 or 2035.
It has not yet been confirmed when its organisers will make a decision on a venue for the 2031 and 2035 tournaments.
Peel revised its previous plans, following public feedback, and the area included in the development has been expanded to include additional land to the west of the park in Westhoughton, allowing more parkland to be retained.
If approved at a meeting on 20 January, the plans will provide new trails and cycle paths, a new health hub, a leisure facility, a new primary school, a village hall and a local village centre, inclusive to all local residents.
New public open space, such as the Pretoria Park, will be made available, as well as 2.5 acres (1 hectare) for community allotments.
