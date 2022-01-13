Rochdale hit-and-run: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car
A man has died after being struck by a car in Rochdale that failed to stop.
The 50-year-old was crossing the street when he was hit by a Skoda on Milnrow Road at about 16:40 GMT on 6 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was critically injured and later died in hospital.
GMP said the car had been travelling along Chichester Street before overtaking a vehicle on Milnrow Road, and was on the opposite side of the road when the crash happened.
The brown Skoda Octavia failed to remain at the scene and the car was later found abandoned on Percy Street, Rochdale, the force added.
No arrests have been made.
