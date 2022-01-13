Rhamero West: Man, 20, arrested on suspicion of student's murder
Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September.
A 20-year-old man is being questioned by officers, Greater Manchester Police said.
Three males, aged 16, 18, and 19, have previously been charged with the teenager's murder.
Rhamero's family said the attack happened on the day he had started college.
