Rhamero West: Man, 19, charged with stabbed student's murder

Rhamero West's family said the attack happened on the day he started college

A man has been charged with the murder of a student who was stabbed after being chased through the streets.

Rhamero West, 16, was found with numerous knife wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford, shortly before 18:00 BST on 9 September.

He was treated at the scene but died later in hospital.

Giovanni Lawrence, 19, of Colgrove Ave, Manchester was remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two other men were previously charged with Rhamero's murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear in court at a future date.

