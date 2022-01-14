Manchester bridge crash: Family pay tribute to Nadia Yusuf
- Published
A 17-year-old girl who was killed when a car struck a railway bridge was a "cheerful and caring" teenager "with a beautiful heart", her family has said.
Nadia Yusuf, of Manchester, was a passenger in a white Mercedes when it crashed on Mancunian Way at about 23:45 GMT on Monday, police said.
There have been no arrests and police inquiries are ongoing.
In a tribute to Ms Yusuf, her mother said she was her "best friend" and "nothing was ever too much for her".
The 18-year-old male rear seat passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.
Greater Manchester Police said the male driver, 23, was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.
Ms Yusuf's family said they were in "shock and disbelief".
"Nadia was not only physically beautiful but she had an equally beautiful heart - as attested by all the people paying their respects to the family," her mother said.
"Nothing was ever too much for her and taking charge of her siblings was only one of the chores she happily performed.
"She truly touched the hearts of everyone she met."