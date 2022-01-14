BBC News

M60 slip road shut at Wythenshawe amid glycerine leak

Published
Image source, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
The slip road is likely to remain closed overnight

A motorway slip road has been closed after 5,000 litres of vegetable glycerine leaked from a lorry on to the carriageway.

The large spillage happened at about 17:30 GMT at junction five of the M60 at Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

It meant the slip road to Princess Parkway had to be closed as firefighters cleaned the road and made it safe.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The slip road is likely to remain closed overnight, National Highways said.

Vegetable glycerine is a clear, odourless liquid derived from vegetable fats, which is often added to food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics