Ashley Walsh: Oldham missing man inquiry becomes murder probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who went missing in Manchester 10 days ago.
Ashley Walsh, 34, from Failsworth, was last seen in Kintore Walk in Blackley on the night of 7 January, Greater Manchester Police said.
Detectives said they now believe Mr Walsh may have come to "serious harm".
The two men, aged 33 and 45, remain in custody and a woman, 30, was also held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
A crime scene has been set up at Sandhills Park in Collyhurst.
Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.
