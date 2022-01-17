Rochdale bus driver reinstated after height issue resolved
A woman who lost her job after a bus redesign left her unable to drive safely due to her height has been reinstated, the bus operator has said.
Tracey Scholes, who is 5ft (1.52m), said Go North West's changes meant she could no longer "reach the pedals to drive" without a blind spot appearing.
The 57-year-old, who has been a bus driver for 34 years, made a final appeal for her job on 11 January.
The bus firm said it was "glad" she had accepted a deal to drive other buses.
More than 25,000 people signed a petition calling for Mrs Scholes to be reinstated and a crowd of supporters gathered outside the Queens Road bus depot in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, where the appeal hearing took place.
The widow told BBC North West Tonight before the hearing: "I've never had a problem driving the vehicles in 34 years, but they've moved one of the mirrors on certain vehicles... and it's caused a blind spot for me."
Scott Maynard, the firm's group HR director, said in a statement the company was "pleased" the "valued and long serving driver" was to stay with Go North West "after she decided to accept an offer to drive different buses as per a proposal made in September".
He said Mrs Scholes will start earlier to allow her to pick up a bus with wing mirrors of her preference and that her weekly hours and rate of pay will be unchanged.
"We have said from the start that we wanted to keep Tracey and we are glad that she has changed her mind and decided to stay," he said.
He added that the company "operates no height restrictions on recruitment, and has multiple drivers of the same height, or below, as Tracey".
"It is categorically untrue that we would, or could, have threatened anybody with dismissal on grounds of height."
The union Unite, which supported Mrs Scholes in the appeal, has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.
It has previously said Mrs Scholes's appointment as the first woman at the depot "broke the mould for women in the bus industry" and she had subsequently given more than three decades of "unblemished" service.