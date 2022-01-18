BBC News

Ashley Walsh death: Two charged with murdering man found in woods

Published
Image source, Greater Manchester Police
Image caption,
Ashley Walsh was last seen in Blackley, Manchester on the night of 7 January

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who went missing for 10 days and was found dead in woodland.

Ashley Walsh, 34, from Failsworth, Oldham, was last seen in Kintore Walk, Blackley, Manchester, on 7 January.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) found his body in a wooded area of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst.

Two men, aged 33 and 45, have been charged with Mr Walsh's murder and will appear later at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

GMP said a 30-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on bail.

