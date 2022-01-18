Ashley Walsh death: Two charged with murdering man found in woods
Two men have been charged with murdering a man who went missing for 10 days and was found dead in woodland.
Ashley Walsh, 34, from Failsworth, Oldham, was last seen in Kintore Walk, Blackley, Manchester, on 7 January.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) found his body in a wooded area of Sandhills Park in Collyhurst.
Two men, aged 33 and 45, have been charged with Mr Walsh's murder and will appear later at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
GMP said a 30-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on bail.
