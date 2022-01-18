Wigan rape: Two men arrested over attack on teenage girl
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl.
The girl was attacked at a premises in Old Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, at about 15:45 GMT on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody for questioning.
Detectives have urged anyone with information about the attack to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.