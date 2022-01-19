Liverpool man charged over Heywood business park assault death
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a man who was attacked at a business park.
Greater Manchester Police said Craig Fitzpatrick was assaulted at a business premises on Waterfold Business Park in Heywood, Rochdale, at about 16:10 GMT on 13 January.
The 34-year-old was taken to hospital but died from his injuries three days later.
A 37-year-old man from Liverpool has been charged with manslaughter.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Paying tribute, Mr Fitzpatrick's family said in a statement that he had been "a larger-than-life, happy, loving lad, who filled everyone's lives with joy and laughter".
"We as a family are beyond heartbroken with his loss," they added.
"The sadness of his death has been felt right across our city."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk