Bryn Hargreaves: Family plea to find missing rugby league player
The family of an ex-rugby league star, who is missing from his home in the United States, have appealed for help to find him.
Former Wigan, St Helens and Bradford Bulls prop forward Bryn Hargreaves, 36, last spoke to his family on 3 January.
"We are desperate to find him," his younger brother David said.
Wigan-born Hargreaves, who quit the sport 10 years ago, lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving to rural West Virginia.
"He was single and lived alone, the last time we spoke was 3 January," his brother said.
"He doesn't have a car and will either be using Ubers or walking."
Mr Hargreaves said the family hoped to get to the USA as soon as it is practical.
"His apartment was found to be empty on 12 January so we contacted the police after that," he said.
"We think his beard has grown and he has a very distinctive tattoo."
Former St Helens teammate Paul Sculthorpe has joined a social media campaign to find the ex-rugby league player.
He tweeted: "He's a good fella Bryn... hopefully he is found safe and well."
Hargreaves, who began his career with Wigan in 2004, also played for St Helens in their 2008 Super League Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos.
He joined Bradford Bulls in 2010 but quit the sport two years later aged 26 disillusioned by off-field problems at the club.
He ended his professional career with 167 top-flight appearances.