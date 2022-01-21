Stockport stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed after reports of "an altercation".
Dylan Towers, 35, was found wounded on Foliage Crescent in Brinnington, Stockport, on 17 December, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries 12 days later.
Liam Fosbrook, 26, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court charged with Mr Towers' murder.
