Altrincham: Plans to develop Rackhams building approved
A major transformation of the former Rackhams building in Altrincham will help the town centre become "even more successful", a council leader has said.
Planners have approved redevelopment of the site including redesigning the ground floor to accommodate bars and restaurants.
Trafford Council leader Andrew Western said the "iconic" building was "close to the hearts of people".
It was formerly House of Fraser.
Rackhams was a fixture of Altrincham's high street for decades before it was forced to close to in 2018 along with 31 other House of Fraser stores across the country.
Outdoor terraces
The joint redevelopment plan, by the council and Bruntwood Works, also includes a 340sqm (3,660 sq ft) "living wall", installed around the building to provide oxygen and cut noise levels.
Rackhams is one of a cluster of iconic buildings in the Stamford Quarter earmarked to be included in a transformation of the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The redesign will create commercial space, shops, bars and restaurants and a two-storey extension and outdoor terraces.
Bridge links to Sunningdale and Kingfisher buildings will be demolished as part of the plans and there will be cycle storage and showers on-site to promote active travel, the council said.
Mr Western said: "This project will help Altrincham become an even more successful town centre and I for one will be delighted to see it take shape."