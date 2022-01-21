Wigan murder probe: Fifth arrest in connection with man's stab death
A fifth person has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in the street.
Thomas Williamson, 30, was found fatally injured in Charles Street in Tyldesley, Wigan, at 01:30 BST on 25 September.
Greater Manchester Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested in the Astley area on Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted robbery.
He has since been released on bail, the force added.
Mr Williamson's family previously said in a statement the world "would be a much smaller and duller place" without him.
"He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive," they added.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or footage that could assist their investigation to contact detectives.
Det Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "Our team are committed to establishing all the facts in what has been an incredibly complex investigation but I'm pleased to say that we have now made an additional arrest in connection with Thomas' death."