Reece Tansey: Teenage boy detained for Snapchat fight murder
- Published
A teenager who repeatedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy after arranging a fight over Snapchat has been detained for murder.
Reece Tansey was stabbed with a kitchen knife six times in Bolton in May 2021.
The teenager, who was 15 at the time and cannot be named because of his age, has been detained for 15 years after being found guilty of his murder.
A second boy, also 15, was detained for six years after being found guilty of manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police said Reece left his house in the early hours of 4 May after a fight had been arranged over social media between himself and the two teenagers.
After meeting up with them on Walker Avenue, an altercation began and Reece was stabbed as the other boy watched.
Following the attack, the teenagers ran off and Reece was left severely injured in the street, where he was helped by local residents.
'Beyond comprehension'
In a victim impact statement read in court, Reece's mother Laura said her son "made us smile, he made us laugh, he made us tear our hair out at times, a typical teenage lad but he was ours".
"When Reece was born, never did we imagine that in 15 short wonderful years later his life would be taken in an act of violence that is beyond comprehension," she added.
"Instead of planning his 16th birthday, we found ourselves preparing for Reece's funeral and having to explain to his little brother why Reece would never be coming home."
Following the sentencing, Insp Paul Nolan issued a warning over the dangers of carrying a knife.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to urge parents and carers to speak to other young people about the dangers of knife crime and how one wrong decision can ruin multiple lives," he said.
"Good friends can also prevent knife crime from occurring so please look out for each other."