Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club
- Published
A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.
Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives are speaking to people who were at the social club and reviewing CCTV.
Det Supt Rebecca Boyce urged anyone with information to come forward.
She said: "A man has horrendously lost his life after suffering a serious head injury that we believe was sustained from one punch during an altercation on a night out.
"It's a shocking and distressing time for Paul's family and we will do what we can to support them through our ongoing investigation."