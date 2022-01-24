Together Energy: Minister to meet MP over collapsed energy firm
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
A minister has agreed to meet with an MP over the collapse of an energy firm which was part-owned by a council.
Together Energy, which was 50% owned by Warrington Borough Council, ceased trading last week.
Andy Carter, the Conservative MP for Warrington South, asked Minister for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Kemi Badenoch for a meeting in the House of Commons.
After Mr Badenoch agreed, the MP said they would meet later this week.
During questions to the minister's department, Mr Carter said local residents were "rightly concerned that £50m of public money was invested in a loss-making company".
"Will the minister meet with me to look at what steps we can take to protect local services and what lessons we can learn from governance in local authorities?" he said.
Ms Badenoch responded: "Yes".
Together Energy's troubles were well-documented in recent months and the opposition group on the Labour-run authority had called for "transparency" over the council's investment in October.
The business then delayed a £12.4m payment to regulator Ofgem a few weeks later.
Ofgem has announced all of the firm's 176,000 customers will be moved to British Gas.