Manchester drugs raids: Six arrested as officers also seize cash and weapons
- Published
Six people have been arrested in raids across Greater Manchester by police targeting organised crime groups.
More than 100 officers were deployed as police executed warrants at addresses in Wythenshawe, Trafford and Bury in the early hours.
Five men, aged between 27 and 43, and a woman, 25, were arrested on suspicion of offences including money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy to supply drugs.
They all remain in custody for questioning by detectives.
Large amounts of cash and items were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as well as large quantities of drugs and a number of offensive weapons, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Insp Madeline Kelly said: "Today's action makes up months of intricate investigative work to tackle organised criminal activity and bring to justice the people whose criminal behaviour blights our communities."
She thanked the public who "can often play a crucial part in our investigations".
