Kennie Carter death: Two more arrests over teenager's murder
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed in the chest.
Kennie Carter, 16, was found in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Saturday and died in hospital, police said.
The two boys arrested on Tuesday, aged 15 and 16, are among a total of eight teenagers arrested over his death.
Two of those, boys aged 15 and 17, had since been released with no further action taken, police said.
The remaining six boys were detained in separate custody sites, according to Greater Manchester Police.
Officers said they were keen to receive dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the Moss Road, Davyhulme Road and Thirlmere Avenue areas in Stretford.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith said: "The Stretford area will still have been fairly busy in the aftermath of a football match at Old Trafford a couple of hours earlier.
"We are confident someone we have not yet spoken to has some important information that could be key to our investigation."
The force added it had launched an online portal for people to send in images from the night of the fatal stabbing.