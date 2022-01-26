Manchester Day: Parade returns after two-year absence
- Published
The Manchester Day parade, which celebrates the city and its people, is to return this summer after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.
Colourful parade puppets, music and dance groups will weave through the streets of the city on 19 June.
Councillor Pat Karney said the 2022 event would be dedicated to "children and young people who have missed out on so much during the pandemic."
The last Manchester Day was held pre-Covid in 2019.
Anyone who wants to take part in the parade and workshops can apply until 11 February, Manchester City Council said.
Mr Karney said the event was "a chance for everyone to show the world what Manchester is made of and celebrate kicking Covid goodbye in true Mancunian style".
He said it had been "a really tough couple of years" for children and young people and "we're determined to help them smile again and have some fun".
"We never dreamt as the sun set on Manchester Day in 2019 that it would be another three years before we would be able to get together and celebrate our wonderful city again."
Liz Pugh, creative producer of arts organisation Walk the Plank, which will bring the event to life, said she was "excited to see how children and young people want to shape the future of the city".
"We know the impact of climate change is a big issue for them, and that will feature in some of the floats," she added.
