Lostock waste power plant: MP calls for rethink after building firm's collapse
Plans to open a waste power plant in Cheshire should be "kicked into history", an MP has warned.
The £480m Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) is currently under construction after planning permission was granted by the government in 2012.
But the plant's construction company CNIM Environment & Energie EPC has gone into administration.
Mike Amesbury, Labour MP for Weaver Vale, has called for a rethink of the "outmoded project".
"We have now got technology in other parts of Cheshire West that can deal with waste that previously had to be incinerated," he said.
"Isn't it about time the whole outmoded project was kicked into history?"
Northwich Witton councillor, Sam Naylor, who has also been a vocal critic of the plans, said it was "an indication of the underlying problems facing the whole outdated incineration industry".
He said there was now an opportunity to "pull the plug on this unwelcome, unwanted, outdated and highly-polluting project".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said CNIM had opened a safeguard procedure under the country's insolvency laws because of the financial and operational situation of its subsidiary.
This can last up to 12 months and, under French law, protects companies that are not in a state of insolvency to give them time to resolve their issues and continue their activities.
Plans have also been submitted to increase the capacity of the amount of waste burned - from 600,000 to 728,000 tonnes a year.
LDRS said if those proposals were given the go ahead it would lead to an increase in the number of daily HGV movements from 262 to 434 and opening hours would be extended.
A spokesperson for LSEP Ltd, said the company and its shareholders "remained committed to delivering the project, which remains a financially robust and viable scheme".
"Construction is still ongoing at the site and LSEP Ltd and our project partners are now working together to identify the best way to complete construction of the project with minimal disruption."