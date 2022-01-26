BBC News

Human bones found at former Bolton nature reserve

The remains were found on marshland close to a retail park in Horwich

Human bones have been found at a former nature reserve in Greater Manchester, prompting a police investigation.

The discovery was made when officers were called to land close to Aspinall Way in Horwich, Bolton, on Monday.

The bones were later confirmed to be human and inquiries are ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said.

The area is a large section of marshland next to Middlebrook Retail Park, formerly known as Red Moss nature reserve.

