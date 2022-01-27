Dylan Scanlon: Death of Oldham boy, 5, is focus of review
The death of a five-year-old boy in Oldham at the end of last year is being reviewed, a council has confirmed.
Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road, Limeside, on 31 December.
A woman aged in her 30s was detained under the Mental Health Act following the youngster's death.
The review, which has been commissioned by safeguarding chiefs, will scrutinise contact between several different organisations and Dylan's family.
Those organisations will include Oldham Council, the police and Dylan's school.
Greater Manchester Police has referred the case to the force's professional standards branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to "previous contact" with the family, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Oldham Council said a review into Dylan's case was already under way.
'Full co-operation'
A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: "We expect this to progress to a full child safeguarding practice review, the findings of which will be published in due course.
"That child safeguarding practice review will be carried out by an independent author with the full co-operation of Oldham Council and other partners."
The review will examine the circumstances surrounding Dylan's death and look at how organisations, including the council, were involved with Dylan during his life, the spokesperson added.
Such reviews, previously known as serious case reviews, are normally commissioned when a child has died or come to serious harm as a result of suspected abuse or neglect.
They aim to establish learning for agencies and professionals to improve the way they work together in a bid to better safeguard children in the future.
Dylan's father paid tribute to his son following his death, describing him as his "best mate".
"He was a happy, funny and cheeky little boy, who was full of excitement - especially about doing new things," he said.