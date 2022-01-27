Knife crime: Reformed Moss Side man warns youngsters of dangers
- Published
A man convicted of a knife crime who also went on to be a victim has pleaded with youngsters not to carry blades and "make the right choices".
Mark Bracewell, 44, who grew up in Moss Side in Manchester, was jailed for seven years for a knifepoint robbery when he was in his 20s.
He was then stabbed on a night out and lost his eye six years ago.
Determined to "make the streets safer", he set up Blinded Faith which helps children vulnerable to knife crime.
Mr Bracewell goes into schools and colleges to speak to children about his experiences.
He said he often takes his prosthetic eye out during sessions which "hits home" the consequences of carrying knives.
Mr Bracewell told BBC North West Tonight he carried a knife growing up "more for protection" as there was a "lot of bad stuff happening" in Moss Side at the time.
"One day I actually used that knife in an offence [and] I got sentenced to seven years in prison," he said.
Years after his release he said one of his friends "got involved in an altercation" on a night out which led to him losing his eye.
"Instead of making the right decision which would have been to walk away I jumped in and I was stabbed in the face and the neck," he added.
Mr Bracewell, who now lives in Stoke-on-Trent, said the altercation was a turning point and he now dedicates his life to helping "make the streets a safer place".
"I have a one-year-old and I don't want him have to grow up in society how it is right now, how easy it is to pick up a knife," he said.
"Ultimately I want to make the world a better place not just for him but for every other child.
"People are losing their loved ones. Mothers and fathers shouldn't need to bury their children."
Mr Bracewell said Blinded Faith worked with agencies and mentors children "on the periphery of county lines and gangs" and tries to "empower" youngsters to make the right choices.
He added: "[We] explain their life is special and their life will be changed forever if they pick [a] knife up and use it or it is used on them."