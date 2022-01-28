Congleton: Three people jailed for false imprisonment
Three people have been jailed for holding a man against his own will in a flat.
Scott Stokes tricked the victim, 28, into coming to his flat in Congleton, Cheshire, on 15 September, before Alex Jones and Sarah Nixon arrived.
The man was then tied up and threatened but managed to escape as they left the building before police were called.
Jones, 31, and Nixon, 40, were jailed for a year and 10 months, while Stokes, 26, was jailed for a year and a half.
The trio, all of Congleton, pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court to false imprisonment.
The victim had gone to Stokes's flat in the early hours after receiving a text message from him, Cheshire Police said.
After Jones and Nixon arrived, the group tied the man's hands together, laid him on the sofa, threatened him and told him to admit he had stolen Nixon's car and was dealing drugs.
The victim told the trio he could give them some money but needed a taxi to collect it.
Police said he managed to escape and sought help from a member of the public outside after a taxi was ordered.
Nixon was arrested at the scene, as Jones and Stokes fled on foot before being subsequently arrested.
Det Con Jamie Roberts said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal and I welcome the sentences handed to the defendants."
