Manchester crash: Driver jailed for causing life-threatening injuries
- Published
A "reckless" speeding driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a man with life-threatening head injuries has been jailed.
Gary Tomlinson was undertaking when he hit a BMW in Collyhurst, Manchester, on 23 October 2020, causing it to spin out of control.
He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
Tomlinson, 50, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for three years.
He was also disqualified from driving for six and a half years.
Police said Tomlinson, of Mossack Avenue in Wythenshawe, was travelling away from Manchester city centre at the same time as two men in the BMW.
He was travelling at "faster speeds than most vehicles on the road" when he began to undertake the BMW as it approached a junction on Rochdale Road, hitting its rear side.
The crash caused the BMW to spin out of control, leaving the driver unconscious with a "significant head injury", police said.
'Deplorable actions'
Tomlinson then fled the scene on foot, leaving passing members of the public to help the two injured men.
They were taken to hospital where it was found the driver had suffered life-threatening head injuries.
The other passenger suffered minor injuries.
Officers located Tomlinson the following morning and he was arrested and later charged.
PC Phil Collingwood said: "Tomlinson's driving was completely reckless and showed absolute disregard for the lives of those travelling along that road at the time.
"Not only did Tomlinson's deplorable actions leave a man suffering from a major head trauma but he then cowardly fled the scene.
"It's a miracle that nobody else was seriously injured."