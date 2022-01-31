Manchester City Council inaction blamed for woman's ordeal
- Published
A woman who was "trafficked up and down the country" as a teenager has told how a council's inaction left her turning to a former abuser for help, who then beat her and left her for dead.
The 19-year-old said she "slipped through the net" despite Manchester City Council being aware of her issues.
The lack of support left her feeling worthless and scared, she said.
The council said it fully accepted the findings of an ombudsman's investigation into the case.
The woman, who has asked not to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service her problems began as an 11-year-old when a group of older children groomed her in a "subtle" way.
"I used to sit in McDonald's and I would do homework with these people," she said.
"It started from that and by the time I was 13 or 14, I was being trafficked up and down the country."
She said youth workers began noticing bruises on her body and told social services, but because her home life appeared stable, she was "overlooked".
She was later permanently excluded from school, which was when the criminal exploitation got "really intense", she said.
'Out of desperation'
An investigation into her case by the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) found she reported historical sexual abuse to police and Manchester City Council, and also told the council that she was "hanging around with older males using drugs and alcohol".
She also had a string of problems at home and was offered supported accommodation by a charity, the cost of which the authority told her would be mostly covered by housing benefit.
However, after months waiting for the benefit to be approved, it was decided she would have to make a "substantial" contribution because she was working.
She was subsequently evicted in late 2019 after accumulating nearly £4,000 in arrears.
The LGO found the council was informed but took no action.
As a result, the woman said she spent months sofa-surfing and sleeping rough, often bedding down in a cemetery.
She said that out of desperation she contacted a man who exploited her as a child, adding that she "was reluctant to do it", but had no choice.
The LGO report found the man subsequently "attacked her, as she would not do as he requested".
She said she "got beat up and left for dead".
The LGO said a nurse treating her phoned the council and said she could not be discharged until a social worker came.
'Avoidable distress'
Manchester City Council then assessed her as being at risk of homelessness, child sexual exploitation and further domestic abuse, and she was moved out of the city with the authority's support.
However, she was told the support would stop when she turned 18 as she was not a care leaver, who would be supported until the age of 21.
"I just felt uncared about, unloved, worthless, unsupported, lonely, scared - I just felt desperate," she said.
The LGO ordered the council to pay the woman £1,500 for the "avoidable distress and harm" caused and to write off her rent arrears.
The ombudsman also ruled the council must review all homelessness applications received from 16 and 17-year-olds over that period.
Manchester City Council said it fully accepted the LGO's findings "and the remedies required of us".
