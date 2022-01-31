Mason Greenwood: Police given more time to question footballer over rape claim
- Published
Police have been granted more time to question Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
The 20-year-old footballer, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, was arrested on Sunday following allegations on social media.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he remained in custody for questioning.
Manchester United earlier said the forward would not return to training or matches until further notice.
Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations.
The player signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising through the ranks of the academy.
