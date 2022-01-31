Texas synagogue siege: Second man held in Manchester released
- Published
The second of two men arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege has been released without charge.
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead after a standoff with police on 15 January.
Two men were arrested on Wednesday and one was released without charge on Thursday.
The siege at the synagogue in Colleyville near Dallas ended after 10 hours, with all four hostages unharmed.
Greater Manchester Police earlier confirmed the release of the second man and said: "Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.
"We urge everyone to remain vigilant."
The siege began at about 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on 15 January when police were called to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, near Dallas.
Akram had entered the place of worship during a morning service by pretending to be homeless, before pulling out a gun.
One hostage was released after six hours, while the other three - including the synagogue's rabbi - escaped several hours later.
Akram is thought to have arrived in the US via New York's JFK International Airport two weeks prior, according to police sources.
He is believed to have bought weapons used in the incident "on the street" after his arrival.
Akram had been on the British security service's watchlist as a "subject of interest" in 2020 and was investigated in the second half of that year.
But by 2021 Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, had moved from the active list to the "former subject of interest" list and was no longer considered a threat.
The FBI said Akram was not known to US intelligence services.