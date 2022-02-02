BBC News

Benjamin Mendy: Rape-accused Man City footballer faces new charge

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Benjamin Mendy is accused of seven counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape.

The 27-year-old defender faces nine charges in total, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims.

Mr Mendy appeared for a brief hearing at Chester Crown Court, where judge Mr Justice Thompson set a trial date of 25 July.

He also ruled the attempted rape charge could now be reported.

Mr Mendy is next due to appear at the court on 11 March for a further hearing.

The France international, of Prestbury in Cheshire, faces seven counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape involving a new complainant.

The alleged offences include three counts of rape said to have happened on 11 October 2020, sexual touching on 2 January last year, two counts of rape on 24 July and two counts of rape on 23 August.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The Manchester City defender was arrested in August last year

Mr Mendy, wearing a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his identity and listened with an interpreter sitting next to him.

He is yet to enter a plea to the charges and was granted bail at a previous hearing in January.

The left-back was suspended by Manchester City, who he joined from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m, when he was charged by police.

Also appearing in court was co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Greater Manchester, who is charged with seven counts of rape and three of sexual assault.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics