Benjamin Mendy: Rape-accused Man City footballer faces new charge
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape.
The 27-year-old defender faces nine charges in total, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims.
Mr Mendy appeared for a brief hearing at Chester Crown Court, where judge Mr Justice Thompson set a trial date of 25 July.
He also ruled the attempted rape charge could now be reported.
Mr Mendy is next due to appear at the court on 11 March for a further hearing.
The France international, of Prestbury in Cheshire, faces seven counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape involving a new complainant.
The alleged offences include three counts of rape said to have happened on 11 October 2020, sexual touching on 2 January last year, two counts of rape on 24 July and two counts of rape on 23 August.
Mr Mendy, wearing a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his identity and listened with an interpreter sitting next to him.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charges and was granted bail at a previous hearing in January.
The left-back was suspended by Manchester City, who he joined from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m, when he was charged by police.
Also appearing in court was co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Greater Manchester, who is charged with seven counts of rape and three of sexual assault.