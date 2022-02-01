James Hodgkiss: Human bones found in Bolton identified as missing man
Human bones found at a former nature reserve have been formally identified as those of a man who was reported missing more than five years ago.
James Hodgkiss, 34, was last seen in Weston Street in Great Lever, Bolton on 3 August 2016.
The discovery of human remains was made when Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was called to land close to Aspinall Way in Horwich on 24 January.
GMP said it did not believe the cause of Mr Hodgkiss's death was suspicious.
The area where his remains were found is a large section of marshland next to Middlebrook Retail Park, formerly known as Red Moss nature reserve.
It has has prepared a report for the coroner.
"At the time of James' disappearance, an extensive missing person investigation was launched, with a number of searches carried out, as well as extensive financial, CCTV, and social media enquiries undertaken," said Det Ch Insp Paul Rollinson.
"Sadly, this is not the news that many will have hoped for."
He said: "However, our investigation will continue to establish the full circumstances and provide the answers his family is looking for.
"We would now ask their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this news."