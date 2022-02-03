Salford murder probe: Andrew Wishart a 'doting dad' say parents
The parents of a man found dead at a house in Salford said the "doting father gained his angel wings far too soon".
Andrew Wishart, 40, was discovered in Agecroft Road, Swinton, on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Paying tribute, his parents said the family were "shocked" at his sudden and tragic death, adding he would be "missed by all who knew him".
Two men, aged 43 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder after his death.
Mr Wishart's parents said in a statement: "We are grieving as a family and we appeal to any persons with any information that can assist the police with the investigation into his death.
"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Andrew gained his angel wings far too soon."
They said he was a "doting" father, "loving" partner, "dear" brother, "loving" uncle and a "great" cousin and nephew.
"R.I.P Andrew, we loved you so much."