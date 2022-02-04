Kennie Carter death: Ninth murder arrest over Stretford stabbing
- Published
A ninth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
Kennie Carter died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Trafford, on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police said it had so far spoken to 50 people, collected more than 100 hours of CCTV and executed eight warrants.
A 14-year-old boy is the latest suspect to be arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation.
Five murder suspects remain on bail with conditions not to enter the Stretford area.
Det Ch Insp Alicia Smith said the force had been "working around the clock" to ensure "Kennie's loved ones are given the answers they rightly crave".
"Despite speaking to a number of witnesses, suspects, and other members of the public, we know there are still people out there we haven't yet spoken to who may have crucial information," she added.
"This includes those who may have just been passing through the area at that time who didn't realise they were witnesses to a murder or who could've seen the prior moments or aftermath of this swift but deliberate attack.
"Anything that may have appeared like young men in confrontation, fighting, or running to or from the Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road areas on that Saturday night could be vital footage and therefore I urge anyone driving through that part of town that evening to check their footage."