Reece Tansey: Snapchat fight killers named for first time
- Published
A teenager who murdered a 15-year-boy can be named for the first time after reporting restrictions were lifted.
Reece Tansey was stabbed to death in Bolton on 4 May last year after a fight was arranged over Snapchat.
James White, 16, was detained for 15 years for his murder while Mark Nuttall, 15, was sentenced to six years for manslaughter.
Earlier, a judge agreed to lift the restrictions which prevented the boys' names from being reported.
Greater Manchester Police said Reece left his house in the early hours after a fight had been arranged over social media between himself and the two teenagers.
After meeting up with them on Walker Avenue, an altercation began and Reece was stabbed by White with a kitchen knife six times as Nuttall watched.
Following the attack, the boys ran off and Reece was left severely injured in the street, where he was helped by local residents.
White and Nuttall were found guilty following a trial at Manchester Crown Court.
In a victim impact statement read in court, Reece's mother Laura said her son "made us smile, he made us laugh, he made us tear our hair out at times, a typical teenage lad but he was ours".
"When Reece was born, never did we imagine that in 15 short wonderful years later his life would be taken in an act of violence that is beyond comprehension," she added.
"Instead of planning his 16th birthday, we found ourselves preparing for Reece's funeral and having to explain to his little brother why Reece would never be coming home."