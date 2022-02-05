Bury man charged with assault after woman's death
A man has been charged with assaulting a woman who died.
Greater Manchester Police said the 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Wednesday.
Three men, aged 32, 52 and 61, were arrested at properties in Gorse Bank and Rutland Drive in Bury on suspicion of the rape and murder of a woman.
But the force said two men had been released without charge while a 33-year-old man had been charged with assault.
He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
