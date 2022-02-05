Middlesbrough fan arrested as boy 'left in hotel'
A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested after allegedly leaving his 11-year-old son at a hotel while celebrating his side's FA Cup victory.
Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup as Middlesbrough emerged victorious at Old Trafford on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a a boy was found asleep alone in a hotel room in Trafford.
It follows a report of concern for the welfare of a child in the early hours.
About 9,500 away fans saw Middlesbrough win a penalty shoot-out after the teams were level at 1-1 after extra time.
The force said it had "looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from North East to collect him".
The man remains in police custody for questioning.
