Greater Manchester Police authorises increased stop and search
Police have been granted increased powers to stop and search after three fatal stabbings on three consecutive weekends in Greater Manchester.
A Section 60 order has been authorised for parts of the region, giving police the right to search people without reasonable grounds until 23:59 GMT.
Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said the decision to increase powers had not been taken lightly.
But he added the aim was to prevent violence and keep people safe.
"Following the fatal stabbing in Tameside [on Friday night], we've identified hotspots across Greater Manchester," he added.
"We are communicating with colleagues in those areas to increase resources this weekend and in the coming days and weeks."
'Please speak out'
Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said the authorities needed "everyone's help to end youth violence".
"If you see anything that doesn't feel right with a young person - your child, a family member or a friend please speak out," he said.
"Contact the police, school or another trusted adult to get help and keep them safe."
The areas covered by the increased powers to stop and search include:
- Manchester city centre
- Broughton and Cheetham Hill, Manchester
- Central Bolton
- Failsworth and Lime Side, Oldham
- Rochdale
- Broughton, Broughton Park and Kersal, Salford
- Central Stockport
- Tameside
- Stretford and Old Trafford, Trafford
- Westleigh and Wigan Road areas of Leigh, Wigan
