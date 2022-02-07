Cheshire crash driver who left passenger to die jailed
- Published
An uninsured, unlicensed driver who left his passenger to die following a crash in Cheshire has been jailed.
Liam Foster had 37 previous convictions for disqualified driving when Jacqueline Nolan, 57, was killed.
The 45-year-old had four people in the car including a 10-year-old child when he lost control and hit a tree on Warmingham Lane in Middlewich.
Foster, of Smallbrook Walk in Crewe, was jailed for three years and six months at Chester Crown Court.
He had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, causing death while disqualified, and causing death while uninsured.
The court heard Foster was driving a red Ford Focus when he misjudged a bend on the night of 8 October.
After crashing he collected the child from the back of the car before approaching another motorist who had stopped at the scene, police said.
He convinced them to take them to an address in Crewe on the understanding that he would be returning to the scene as soon as he had dropped off the child.
The motorist then drove him to Crewe and waited more than 45 minutes but Foster failed to return.
Back at the crash scene the remaining passengers and other passing motorists contacted emergency services.
Back seat passenger Ms Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other passengers were injured.
Foster was arrested and charged three days later.
After the sentencing PC Nick Anderton, of Cheshire Police, said Foster showed "no regard" for his passengers and was "only interested in protecting himself".
He added: "Foster should never have been behind the wheel that day. He has never held a licence and has 37 previous convictions."
