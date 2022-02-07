Dylan Keeling death: Fifth murder arrest over Dukinfield stabbing
- Published
A fifth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.
Dylan Keelan, 20, was attacked at about 21:30 GMT on Friday in Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield, Tameside.
Four teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of his murder but two have been released under investigation and two under conditional bail.
Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy had now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Keelan's mother Nicola said she was "broken and distraught" over the death of her "lovely, hard-working, kind and respectful boy".
"He absolutely loved his family and close friends," she added.
"Dylan will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure to be around him."
Police have appealed for witnesses and said a public portal had been opened to receive information, images or footage.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk