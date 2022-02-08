Salford park stabbing: Three boys held on suspicion of murder
- Published
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in a park.
The body of Alan Szelugowski was found dead by a dog walker in Clowes Park, Salford, on 30 January.
Greater Manchester Police said two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested earlier and remain in custody for questioning.
A 17-year-old boy who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed, the force said.
Urging anyone with information about Alan's death to get in touch, Det Ch Insp Gareth Jones said inquiries were "very much ongoing".
