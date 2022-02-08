Racist abuse sent to Manchester United's Anthony Elanga probed
Racist abuse which was sent to Manchester United's Anthony Elanga via social media is being investigated, police have confirmed.
The Swedish Under-21 international was targeted after he missed the decisive spot-kick in the club's FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating abuse that was sent to the 19-year-old via Instagram.
Instagram is also understood to be investigating and has removed comments.
A police spokesman said the force was "investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough FC".
